Bassetlaw MP hosts student summer school in Parliament

The MP for Bassetlaw has held a summer school in London for district youngsters to learn about the work carried out in Westminster.

A group of 40 students from Bassetlaw travelled to the Houses of Parliament last week for the 11th annual event hosted by John Mann MP.

Students attended a black-tie gala dinner in Parliament.

John said: “My aim in setting up the summer school was to expand the horizons and opportunities for local school pupils.

“While this is not the only way that I try to open doors for young people in our area I have found it to be a very worthwhile one.”

This year’s school started with students visiting West Burton power station for a day of learning hosted by energy company EDF.

The students were given a tour of the facility and presentations on the work that EDF does at West Burton and around the world.

Having travelled down to London, the students took part in their very own parliamentary select committee in which they cross-examined top experts in the field of animal welfare and endangered species.

They also questioned the Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow about his role and got the inside track into Parliament.

The hard work continued with sessions at a top sportswear company, a law firm in Canary Wharf and the Bank of England.

This year the students also saw a Shakespeare play at the Globe and visited the BBC headquarters, where advice on careers in the media was provided by Radio 1 DJ Greg James and journalists Lizo Mzimba and Chi Chi Izundu.

John added: “Some of the students this week will have found something new that interests them, or met someone who has shown them how to achieve their ambitions.

“Good luck to all of them. Planning for next year has already begun.”