Bassetlaw MP brands decision to build British submarines with French steel ‘treacherous betrayal’

Bassetlaw MP John Mann has called today’s revelations that the next generation of British Submarines will be built using French and not British steel a treacherous act of betrayal.

Work on the successor fleet of British Submarines begins today at the BAE shipyard in Barrow in Furness and the total cost of the project will be around £31 billion.

John Mann said “This decision to allow British Submarines to be built using French steel is the ultimate betrayal of the British steel industry. No other country with a nuclear fleet would do such a thing, they put their heavy industry first. It seems the Defence Secretary simply doesn’t care about the British steel industry.”

John Mann continued “This project could have secured thousands of jobs throughout the UK at sites that make some of the finest steel products in the world, instead its propping up the French economy.”

“This treacherous decision won’t be forgotten.”