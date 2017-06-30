Bassetlaw man jailed after sexually assaulting two young women in their sleep

A Bassetlaw man has today been jailed for three years and four months for sexually assaulting two young women while they slept.

John Risebrow, 39, of Waterfelds, Retford, admitted the offences moments before he was due to stand trial at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday (27 June).

He also admitted another charge of assault by beating.

Further charges of rape, another sexual assault, and a second assault by beating were agreed by the victims to lie on file.

The court was told how he sexually assaulted both women while they were asleep.

He sent a WhatsApp message to one of the victims after an incident, which happened between 30 November 2016 and 01 December 2016, saying “Ishoudn’t have done it and do take responsibility for it.” However he went on to deny the offence when police began their investigation and throughout the court proceedings until the day of trial.

He also assaulted the same victim by beating her when he prevented her from leaving and pulled keys from her hands, causing a cut, on 3 December 2016.

The second sexual assault happened at some time between 2012 and 2016.

The court heard Risebrow has been previously been convicted of seven offences, including three offences of sexual activity with a child and four for producing/possessing indecent images of a child.

The family of one of the second victim gave a joint statement at the conclusion of the case. They said: “The family would personally like to thank the police for never giving up on this case over the last five years or so - also to the brave people who finally stood up, united in their cause to give evidence in court. They have all finally enabled justice to be done in removing this vile person from the streets.

“He is somebody who would not dare stand up to a man, but has preyed on and manipulated young women and girls and introduced them to a world of fear, drugs, beatings and humiliation taking away their dignity and some of the best years of their lives. “But today we are safe in the knowledge there will be no more innocent victims for the foreseeable future, as this prison sentence means that this pathetic excuse for a man cannot subject anyone else into his twisted world.”

Detective Constable Chris Taylor, who led the investigation, said: “Our investigation has led me to believe that many people in the town of Retford have heard of John Risebrow, but today was important for the victims to show what kind of man he really is.

“This court has given a sentence towards a serial sex offender that shows he cannot treat people in this kind of evil way without spending time behind bars. He has spent time on remand since his arrest on 3 January 2017, when the matter was reported to us, and will now spend significantly longer in reflecting how his controlling, manipulative and violent behaviour has had an effect on these women.

“Of course John will be released some way into the future, but a recent piece of legislation called Clare’s Law allows the Police to consider disclosing this behaviour to any new partners.

“The women and their families involved in this case have been extremely brave throughout, and it has been a pleasure to take John out of their lives for good so they can move on in theirs.”