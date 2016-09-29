Bassetlaw Hospital to create £278k “mini children’s hospital” on site

Children’s services at Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital are facing a £278,000 overhaul amid plans to create a “mini children’s hospital” on the site.

The announcement comes after a staff member at the hospital claimed the children’s ward was facing “serious cuts” and patients in the district would “suffer”.

However, hospital bosses denied any cuts are being made, although said the £278k revamp of the unit could mean “fewer admissions” to the ward and a “change” in the number of beds needed.

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “Building work is already under way to enable the integration of all children’s services together in one location, effectively creating a “mini” children’s hospital within the site.

“We are also working, with advice from Sheffield Children’s Hospital, to pilot a short-stay paediatric assessment unit, which will ensure patients are assessed and treated quickly. The work is likely to result in fewer admissions and once established, the number of beds needed at Bassetlaw may change.”

The staff member, who declined to be named, also raised concerns about the hospital’s maternity services, which they claimed will eventually be led by nurses, instead of consultants and midwives.

They said: “Staff members are concerned the people of Bassetlaw will suffer due to cuts to maternity services and the children’s ward.

The spokesman admitted a “nurse-led” approach is something “trusts are looking at” but work was being carried out to ensure midwifery services remain at Bassetlaw.

It comes after the revelation the trust has racked up a further £6 million in debt since April, as an investigation into its £12m “financial blackhole” continues.

Chief executive Mike Pinkerton resigned in August- but would not comment on whether this was due to the hospital’s financial state.