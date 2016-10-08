Bassetlaw Hospital’s bid to stamp out flu virus

The flu season is upon us again Bassetlaw Hospital chiefs say its flu vaccination programme is off to a “flying start” with more 40 percent of its frontline staff vaccinated in two weeks.

The health trust is on a mission to vaccinate at least 75 per cent of its staff, who have direct patient contact, in a bid to reduce the impact of flu and protect vulnerable patients.

First to be vaccinated at the Bassetlaw Hospitals Trust was physiotherapist David Bailey who had the flu jab on 16 September.

He said: “I have the flu jab every year to protect patients and everyone I come into contact with.

“Don’t take risks with your own health and that of your family, vaccination is the best defence.”

The vaccine is offered free to adults over the age of 18 at risk of flu (including everyone aged 65 and over), pregnant women and children aged six months to two years at risk of flu.