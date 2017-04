A Bassetlaw Hospital staff member has been crowned ‘flu fighter of the year’ for 2016 with a prestigious NHS Employer award.

Helen Houghton, health and wellbeing lead at the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust, is pictured received the accolade at the annual Flu Fighter Awards from Nursing Times editor Jenni Middleton.

Thanks to Helen’s leadership, in just two months, the Trust vaccinated over 75 per cent of its frontline workers- becoming the first Trust in the country to do so.