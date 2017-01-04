Bassetlaw charity JOEL offers support ahead of Coronation Street stillbirth episode

Bassetlaw charity JOEL are reaching out to grieving families in the district as Coronation Street prepares to air a sensitive storyline about a couple who deliver a stillborn baby.

The episode, which will run on Monday, January 9, features scenes where characters Michelle and Steve lose their baby to stillbirth.

JOEL, now a registered charity, has been helping Bassetlaw families who have experienced the loss of a baby since its launch in 2012- and is keen to help anyone who might be affected by the screenign.

Rachel Hodges, JOEL vice hair, said: “This episode is going to touch a lot of people. We will be offering support, counselling and a telephone hotline for people to call or text on 07591740287.

“We want anyone who would benefit from our support to know that help is available.”

For more information visit JOEL’s website t www.joelthecompletepackage.co.uk

The next JOEL monthly support group will take place at The Golden Ball, Victoria Square on Saturday, February 4 at 10am.