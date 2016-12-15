Banned Worksop driver caught over limit

A young Worksop man who drove a friend home in a borrowed car after a night out drinking had been banned for dangerous driving six months earlier, a court heard.

Thomas George Simpson, 18, of George Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol, while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police stopped the silver Ford driving “erratically” on Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, just after midnight on November 26.

“He appeared to be under the unfluence of some substance,” said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

A breath test revealed he had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said the apprentice mechanic had a previous conviction for dangerous driving.

“He came up with the stupid idea of driving a friend home to Manton, even though he was within walking distance of his own home.

“He has got a very promising life ahead of him and a very supportive family behind him, but he is doing his level best to make a mess of it.”

Magistrates gave him a 12 month community order with 12 days of a rehabilitation activity.

He must abide by a three-month curfew, from 8pm to 7am, and was banned from driving for 30 months.

Simpson was told that if he ignored the ban again he would face prison.