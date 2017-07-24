Banned Mansfield driver didn’t know he was doing anything wrong

A Mansfield man told police he didn’t realise he had been banned when he was spotted driving on CCTV, a court has heard.

Stephen King, 25, of Sandown Road, admitted driving while disqualified, when he appeared before Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

His Peugeot 307 was spotted on Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, on July 7.

The court heard he received a six month ban in March for two matters of driving with no insurance.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said King, who has no previous convictions, had “no recollection of going to court so it may well be that he was disqualified in his absence.”

“He has not had any details about being banned,” said Mr Pridham.

He said King had argued with his ex partner about contact with his two-year-old son, and was driving home when he was caught on CCTV, following a tip off to police.

King was fined £180, with court costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned again for six months, from July 27.