Bank elves spread some Christmas cheer

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in North Anston are all ready for Santa, thanks to a group of kind-hearted volunteers from Yorkshire Building Society.

Meena Singh, Adam Bennett, Jan Harpham, Jo Wincer and Caroline Hardy spent the day at Bluebell Wood, putting up trees around the hospice and decorating them with tinsel, baubles and twinkling lights.

They also hung colourful streamers and generally helped everyone get into the holiday spirit.

Bluebell Wood provides care and support for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions; and their families.

This includes end of life care, short breaks, music therapy, counselling, sibling support, home visits and more.

Sandra Hind, corporate volunteer co-ordinator at Bluebell Wood, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone from Yorkshire Building Society for helping us prepare for the festive season.

“Supporting Bluebell Wood is not just about fund-raising, the gift of time is just as valuable to us as donations.

“Thanks to Yorkshire Building Society our hospice is full of Christmas cheer, and their handiwork is sure to bring lots of smiles to our children, families, and staff.”

Adam Bennett added: “Bluebell Wood is really close to our hearts.

“Everyone deserves a special Christmas, especially the children at Bluebell Wood, so we’re really happy to be able to make that happen for them, even if we’re just putting up trees. It’s just so nice to be able to give something back, which is what this time of year is all about.”

If you’d like to find out more about volunteering for Bluebell Wood or helping out please get in touch on 01909 517360 or visit www.bluebellwood.org