Bake for Heroes event in Worksop is a huge hit

Help for Heroes held a Bake for Heroes day at the Priory Centre Worksop and raised more than £1,000 for Help for Heroes.

Tony Eaton, Help for Heroes regional manager, said: “It was another great day where the Bassetlaw public came out to support our heroes and buy cakes, cupcakes and biscuits and Help for Heroes merchandise.

“We had the Hero Bear there for the kids and a guest appearance from the white rabbit.

“A huge thank you again to the amazing public of Bassetlaw and the Priory Centre manager and staff for all their support.”