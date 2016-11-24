Babworth hosts first pilgrims festival art exhibition

More than 150 visitors attended Babworth church’s first pilgrims festival art exhibition.

There were 39 exhibits, including paintings by local artists, Gerry Fruin, Jenny King, Margaret Harwood, and members of the Misterton Art Group Brushstrokes.

Three-dimensional works were provided by Madelaine Richardson, with a superb bust of William Brewster, and a range of pottery from Dave Hughes.

Local author and historian, Adrian Gray also presented the talk How Nottinghamshire Changed the World, learning about people from in and around Bassetlaw.

He told the story of Elizabeth Hooten, a woman travelling about the world on her own, being banished to the West Indies from the New World Colony, and returning; then being sent out into the snow-filled forest with only one helper, and surviving by following the tracks of wolves - remarkably dying in Bermuda after a long life.

On Friday, November 25, Natasha Scullion will give then free talk St Martin’s Bilborough, Hidden Treasures: The Building and its People at Retford Town Hall at 12.30pm.

This will be followed at 2pm by a public performance by Talegate Theatre of their Chronicles of the Pilgrims – a light-hearted look at the story.

The exhibition about the separatist and Mayflower pilgrims story will be open in Retford Town Hall from 10am until 4pm.