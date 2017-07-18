B&Q team are hoping Lego will give them the winning edge at the Bluebell Wood Soapbox Derby

An adventurous team at B&Q’s Distribution Centre in Manton Wood is hoping Lego will give them a winning edge at this year’s Bluebell Wood Soapbox Derby.

After missing out on the winner’s podium last year by just a few seconds, the Worksop team will be back at Clifton Park, Rotherham on Saturday, September 30.

The Soapbox Derby sees daredevil teams tackle bumps, jumps and chicanes in hand-built racing cars on a 500 metre downhill course.

Last year’s event raised more than £17,000 to help the children’s hospice support families going through the toughest of times.

Led by Roberto Maccio, this year’s B&Q team will include employees Nathan, Sam, Chris and Ben racing in a Soapbox based on the Lego Racer Car.

Roberto said: “We decided to go for Lego because it’s so popular with children and adults. Our design this year will be lower, faster, lighter, and the winner. Last year we all made new friends and had so much fun.

“It’s an excellent day out and more than anything it’s all for such a worthwhile cause.”

Last year’s Soapbox Derby won Bluebell Wood the Best Use of Events award at the National Fundraising Awards 2017.