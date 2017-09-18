Award success for Gainsborough in Bloom

The team behind Gainsborough in Bloom are celebrating their success after coming away with a clutch of awards at this year’s East Midlands in Bloom competition.

Gainsborough in Bloom received a silver gilt award for the second year running in the large town category and increased its score.

Marshall’s Yard also received a Gold award in the Best Retail and Commercial premises category.

A special judges award was also made to Colin Stubley for his enthusiastic gardening maintenance and colourful planted boxes at the John Coupland Hospital. The judges also praised the increased support from businesses, local organisations and voluntary groups.

The judges said: “On the day the judges met a number of enthusiastic volunteers, business representatives and other organisations at various points along the route and it was as a result of their combined efforts that the town was looking so good.”

The Yard also won praise from the judges for its 56 colourful hanging baskets and water troughs which were described as a wonderful feature to the shopping centre.

The secretary of Gainsborough in Bloom, Vaughan Hughes, who attended the East Midlands in Bloom Awards last week, said: “We are delighted with the results for Gainsborough, it’s a real testament to the hard work of everyone on the Gainsborough in Bloom team who give up their time to make the town look so colourful and well cared for.

“The scheme relies on these volunteers and we are always keen to see new people, groups and businesses getting involved, we’d like to think that next year we could aim for the Gold Award for the town.”

Centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, Alison Hall, said: “This is a great result for Gainsborough and for the Yard. We had some lovely comments from the judges so definitely a great result for us to build on for next year.”

Gainsaborough in Bloom has also run a best pub and garden competition sponsored by Marshall’s Yard and the results will be announced later in the month.