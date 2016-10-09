Autumnal delights at Clumber Park’s Apple Festival

Visitors to Clumber Park got into the autumnal spirit and celebrated all things orchard with Apple Day at the Walled Kitchen Garden.

As part of the event, which took place on Saturday (October 8), visitors were able to sample some of the regional and heritage apple varieties from the National Collection which is grown at the park.

Clumber Park Apple Day, visitors on a garden tour

Christopher Margrave, head gardener, said: “ The aim is to celebrate apples and orchards, link apple varieties with their places of origin and promote local diversity.”