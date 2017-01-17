Auntie of teenager found dead in Dinnington pays tribute to 'lovely girl'

The distraught auntie of a teenage girl whose body was found down a path close to her home has expressed her shock that someone could have killed her.

The body of a 16-year-old girl, named locally as Leonne Weeks, was discovered in a walkway off Lordens Hill in Dinnington yesterday morning.

Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old Dinnington man on suspicion of murder and he is being questioned today.

Leonne's auntie Jean Oldfield, aged 47, of Dinnington, brought flowers to the scene and said: "She was a lovely girl who wouldn't hurt a fly. We can't understand what has happened, and can't understand why anyone would want to hurt her. We are in a state of shock."

She added that she had heard on Facebook that Leonne had gone missing in the hours before her body was found.

Leonne's friend Elizabeth Brown, aged 26, also of Dinnington, added: "She was a quiet girl but loved hanging out with her friends. She was a really nice person. We can't believe this has happened. It's awful."

It is believed Leonne is a former pupil at Dinnington High School and was studying a course at Dinnington College.

Relatives said she lived with her mum Paula and siblings Levi and Milly in Doe Quarry Terrace, Dinnington. They added dad Darren lives in Thurcroft.

Her mum was understood to be too upset to speak to the media today.