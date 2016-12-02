Are you a half-marathon hero for children’s hospice?

Calling all runners, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice needs you.

On Sunday, April 9 next year, thousands of people will descend on the streets of Sheffield to take part in the Plusnet Yorkshire Half-Marathon.

And Bluebell Wood is offering you the chance to run for free, if you can raise a minimum of £150 sponsorship.

The half -marathon boasts a superb scenic route through the city centre and Peak District and is suitable for all abilities.

The race even includes an exciting team challenge for groups of friends, clubs or colleagues to race together to raise money for a good cause.

As an official charity partner, Bluebell Wood is giving runners the chance to become ‘half marathon heroes’ and enter the race for just £30 per person.

The North Anston hospice is also giving away a number of free places for those who can raise more than £150 to support local children and their families.

Bluebell Wood provides care and support for children and young adults with life- shortening and life-threatening conditions; and their families.

This includes end of life care, short breaks, music therapy, counselling, sibling support, home visits and more.

Gail Parkin, community fund-raiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer so many free and discounted places for the Yorkshire Half-Marathon in 2017.

“Completing the Yorkshire Half is a great way to challenge yourself, or your friends or colleagues, and raise money for charity.

“Without local people, we just wouldn’t be able to help as many families as we do, so we hope you can join Team Bluebell in April and be our very own ‘half marathon hero’.”

To find out more about the Yorkshire Half Marathon and to book your discounted place, simply contact the Bluebell Wood fund-raising team on 01909 517365.