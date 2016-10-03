Anti-fracking protest held in lead up to monumentous decision on exploratory drilling in Bassetlaw

Anti-fracking campaigners gathered to protest against plans to drill a site in Misson for shale gas yesterday.

Groups such as Bassetlaw Against Fracking and Frack Free Nottinghamshire held aloft signs which read ‘All it takes is One Well’ and ‘Save our Springs’ in a bid to make their views on fracking clear.

A local TV news channel interview demonstrators at the site. Photo by Mick Hickman.

The demonstration was held in the lead up to a meeting at County Hall on Wednesday (October 5) where councillors will decide whether or not to approve plans to drill the first exploratory well in the district at the site.

Though not the same as fracking, exploratory drilling is thought to be a step towards the practice, which involves drilling down into the earth to release gas.

David Larder, chairman of Bassetlaw Against Fracking, said the group would also be protesting before the meeting, urging councillors to “look at the bigger picture” by turning down the application.

Mr Larder said: “There are real dangers to our water supply and public health for the people who live near fracking sites.

Photo by Mick Hickman.

“It won’t stop with one well. It cannot, if it is to be economically viable, stop with one well.

“I appeal to the councillors to have courage and stop the frackers in their tracks.”