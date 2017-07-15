Anger after cemetery flowers ripped out and dumped on floor

A man says he is ‘devastated’ after flowers left at his mum and dad’s headstone were ripped out and dumped on the floor.

Ty Downes, 45, visited his parents’ joint headstone at Clowne Cemetery to pay his respects on the second anniversary of his mum’s death.

How the flower arrangement normally looks.

But when he arrived, he noticed damage had been caused to the silk flower arrangement he had previously left.

“I am absolutely devastated,” Mr Downes said.

“Someone has ripped apart the flower arrangement and thrown it on the floor and it was covered in grass cuttings.

“At the end of the day it is a family resting place and this should not be happening.

“I am very upset.”

Mr Downes told the Derbyshire Times he had ‘no idea’ who was responsible for the heartless act.

He also said it was not the first time it had happened and was ‘disappointed’ that those responsible for the upkeep of the cemetery had not noticed and tidied it up.

Earlier this month, Councillor Ross Walker, of Clowne Parish Council, raised concerns about the upkeep of the cemetery after allegedly receiving a number of complaints.

But chairman of Clowne Parish Council, Councillor Karen Oxspring, refuted the claims and said that people are always saying how ‘beautiful’ the cemetery is.

The Derbyshire Times contacted Councillor Oxspring again this week.

She said: “We have been monitoring the situation for the last week and there have been no other problems.”