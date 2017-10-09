Andy is ready to release his debut single

A singer-songwriter from Worksop will release his first single online later this month.

Andy Cox, 31, who is originally from Retford and now lives in Worksop, performs under the name Melting Composure and will release the song Low online on October 27.

Andy said: “I have played in bands since I was 17, but always written my own music on the side and I found myself more focused and inspired by the music I was creating myself.

“Unlike a lot of singer-songwriters, I don’t use my own name, I have a stage name which I think is reflective of the music I write.

“Melting Composure, to me, means the deterioration of your calm and controlled self and music I write is influenced by the feelings or expressions that I hold inside.

“The music is an outlet for suppressed thoughts and feelings and the writing process is incredibly therapeutic for me – a necessity.

“It’s only recently that I have decided that I want to push on with my solo project rather than focusing on the band that I am in.

“I feel like I owe it to the music I have written, it’s served its purpose initially for me, but now I want other people to hear it, because I am proud of it.

“I am very lucky to have had the help and encouragement to take this initial step into a more professional direction and so far there has been great feedback.”

Andy recorded the song his home studio and it was sent over to Belgium to be mixed by producer Thom C.

The song will be distributed on all the major online stores, including Amazon music, Google Play, iTunes and Spotify.

And the accompanying video is available to view now on Melting Composure’s Facebook and YouTube pages at http://bit.ly/2hZbczL

As well as releasing Low, Andy will also be competing in the regional finals of the UK Songwriting Contest at Sheffield City Hall on October 29 with another of his songs. Pull Me From The Fire.

He now plans to write and record more songs over the coming weeks for his first EP.

He and friend Scott Ballard will also be busking around Worksop and Retford in the lead up to Christmas and playing the Christmas markets.