Alert over Paw Patrol soap after toddler left fighting for life

The makers of a novelty Paw Patrol bath foam have withdrawn it from sale after it apparently exploded leaving a toddler in a critical condition.

It’s reported the three-year-old boy from Northern Ireland was having a bath when the novelty soap “blew up”.

The boy was last night being treated at Belfast’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

A spokesman for makers Kokomo told the Sun: “Our thoughts are with this little boy and his family. As a precautionary measure, we have suggested to our retailers they withdraw this product from sale while we co-operate with the Trading Standards investigation.”

It is reported the boy has “burns to the outside and inside of the body”.

His aunt wrote on Facebook: “Our nephew was in the bath tonight with this Paw Patrol Foam Soap and it exploded.

“He’s been rushed to the hospital and has to go to the Royal.”

The bath foam involved is on sale at a number of high street shops.