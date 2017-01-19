Air ambulance in need of volunteers

People are being urged to give up their time to help the lifesaving air ambulance service remain airborne.

The Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance has launched a recruitment drive for volunteers to support the work it does.

The service is based at East Midlands Airport and carries critical care paramedics and trauma doctors.

It flies an average of three rescue missions a day and delivers lifesaving care within minutes to those in the greatest need.

The organisation receives no government funding so relies heavily on the support of volunteers in the local community to keep their lifesaving helicopters in the skies.

As the temperatures drop, so do the charities donations, so the charity is looking for more people to help lend a hand with their fundraising efforts.

Collette Richardson, fundraising manager for the air ambulance service, commented: “Volunteers are the pillar of our charity and are needed to help carry out a variety of fundraising tasks from bucket collections, to emptying and placing collection tins to helping set up fundraising events.

“In order to keep the helicopters in the skies, we need local people who can lend just a few hours a month to seek fundraising opportunities in the local community.

“With people looking for new challenges in the new year, it’s a perfect way to give back in 2017 and you’ll have lots of fun and make new friends too.”

The charity seeks volunteers from all over Derbyshire. It costs the air ambulance £1,700 every time it flies out to an emergency.

Collette added: “All we ask of our volunteers is that they are flexible and willing to hit the ground running.

“They will be provided with an induction session and a dedicated fundraising manager to support them in their role.

“It really doesn’t matter if you can only spare us a few hours each month or want to get extra involved, we will find something to cater for everyone who wants to help their local air ambulance.”

Interested applicants have been urged to call the head office for an application form on 0300 045 999.

For further information on volunteering opportunities within the charity or how to make a donation to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, visit the organisation’s website www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk