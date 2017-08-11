Afternoon tea at The Crossing from Tesco

To celebrate their recent revamp, the Tesco store on Gateford Road has donated £600 worth of Tesco gift cards which will be used to help purchase products for The Crossing Church and Centre’s weekly lunch clubs and afternoon tea sessions.

Karen Wright and Katie Bucknell from the store went along to the centre’s café to present the Tesco gift cards and lend a helping hand at their

weekly lunch club.

The Crossing, on Newcastle Street in Worksop, provides a base for partners to further their own community projects and opportunities, as well as a number of services for local residents, including weekly lunch clubs and monthly afternoon tea sessions.

Georgina Yeatman, store manage at Tesco Worksop, said: “The store team are delighted to be supporting The Crossing Church and Centre with the donation of

Tesco gift cards.

“Whilst Tesco is dedicated to making customer’s shopping experience the best that it can be, we are also committed to working with local community groups and organisations to offer support in a variety of ways.”

Anne Taylor, social enterprise development manager at The Crossing, said: We’d like to say a big thank you to Tesco.

“The gift cards will help us to purchase the refreshments for our lunch clubs and afternoon tea sessions, which help to bring together older residents in Worksop.”