ADORABLE PICS: ‘Santa Paws’ brings Christmas cheer to doggy Grrrrotto

Dogs have been getting festive with a visit to their very own Santa’s Grotto this weekend.

Close to 800 dogs, many of them dressed up in festive garb, came to see Santa Paws at the doggy-themed event at Sherwood Forest on December 17-18.

The dog-only event, organised by Nottinghamshire County Council’s park rangers for the past three years, has risen massively in popularity, after 120 dogs visited last year.

Ranger Graeme Turner originally came up with the idea for a doggy-themed Santa’s Grotto said this year has been ‘the best so far.’

He said: “The queue is huge, it snakes back all the way round the visitor’s centre.

“All the dogs are being very well behaved, I guess they don’t want to get onto Santa Paw’s naughty list this close to Christmas!”

All canine visitors to the grotto got a special doggy bag full of treats and all money raised from the event goes to the Jerry Green Dog Rescue charity.

Pictures by Rod Kirkpatrick / F Stop Fress.