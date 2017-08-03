Action is needed to address Notts toxic air

Campaigners are calling action to prevent Nottinghamshire people breathing in toxic air, as a Government report finds unsafe levels of pollution in the atmosphere.

Environmental charity Friends of the Earth (FOE) claims the Government’s Air Quality Plan does not address the amount of dirty air across the East Midlands, despite several boroughs being found to have dangerous levels of pollution.

The Air Quality Plan found Nottingham city to be one of the most polluted in the country, with toxic levels of air expected to last until 2023. Meanwhile, both Ashfield and Broxtowe boroughs currently have levels of air pollution which exceed the amount considered safe, with the problem expected to continue in Ashfield until next year.

Bolsover is also predicted to have illegal levels of air pollution until at least 2019.

FOE claims the Government’s own analysis shows clean air zones - areas in which the most polluting vehicles are charged to enter - are the quickest way to clean up our toxic air.

However no new clean air zones have been proposed across the country.

The charity has called on the Government to urgently introduce Clean Air Zones in all the locations predicted to have illegal levels of air pollution beyond next year.

Chris Crean, FOE midlands campaigner, said: “The government plans appear to wash their hands of doing anything to protect thousands of people in the East Midlands breathing dangerous air.

“This is a despicable dereliction of duty. Ministers know as well as anyone that clean air zones are essential to give us breathable air fast.”