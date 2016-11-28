Acis tenants knitted 40 teddies for vulnerable children

More than 40 knitted teddies have been donated to the Home-Start charity in Gainsborough from a group of Acis tenants.

Three bags of teddies were given to Home-Start in Market Street, Gainsborough on Wednesday, November 23.

The teddies will be given to young vulnerable children this Christmas.

Administrator at Home-Start in Gainsborough, Vicky Hearn, said: “We would like to thank the wonderful ladies for their generous donation of the knitted teddies.

“These will be offered to families who access Home-Start services between now and Christmas.

“I am sure they will go to good homes and bring some happiness to many children.”

The 40 teddies were knitted by Hilda Stainton from Blyton and Rae Everett and Jean Bates both from Market Rasen.

Rae, who knitted 19 of the teddies, said: “I’m used to knitting dog blankets so it was nice to have something different to work on.

“The style of the teddies was quite simple and after a while I had a bag full.

“The teddies are great to give young vulnerable people to give them something to hold onto.

“Knitting keeps me busy and I can feel like I’m achieving something even if I’m sat in front of the TV.

“The next project is knitting hats and scarfs for children and I’m looking forward to taking on this next challenge.

“I’m grateful that the teddies will go to a place where they will be needed and cared for.”

The group originate from the knitting club at the Gainsborough Uphill Community Centre but the three tenants do most of their knitting at home.

The group rely on donations of wool and they’re currently running out. To donate to the group contact Acis on info@acisgroup.co.uk.