A rose for ‘heart and soul’ of Holy Family Primary School Anne

A teaching assistant at a Worksop primary school with 40 years experience has been recognised for her service with a Guardian Rose.

Anne Woodhead is retiring from Holy Family Primary School in Netherton Road, Worksop, at the end of the school year after working there for 32 years.

Anne has worked as a teaching assistant for 40 years, working for eight years at Sir Edmund Hillary Primary School prior to starting at Holy Family Primary School.

School governor, Katie Beckwith, decided to nominate Anne for a Guardian Rose as a way to thank her for all the work she does at the school and to show her how much she is will be missed by the staff, pupils and governors.

Anne was presented with the rose by pupils Liberty Wright and Lawrence Ellis.

Katie said: “She is retiring at the end of this school year and we wanted to thank her for everything she has done.

“She is one of those teaching assistants that gets stuck into everything.

“She gets involved in all our events, even helping to clean up at our Summer Fayres.

“All the children will remember her and have fond memories of her and all the staff and governors would like to thank her for all her hard work over the years.

“She didn’t know about the rose and was very surprised. She got emotional during the presentation.

“She is very well respected within the community and she has always been there.It will be sad for her to leave.”

Katie said Anne helped set up the nursery at the school and she can’t imagine the school without Anne being a part of it.

She said: “She is the heart and soul of this school. I don’t what we’re going to do without her.

“She was there when I was a child and now my children go there as well.

“I’ve never seen her without a smile on her face.

“She is a valued team member and an exceptional staff member.”

Our Guardian Roses are generously donated by Worksop florist Walker’s House of Flowers, based in the Priory Shopping Centre.