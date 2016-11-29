A cold, dry and sunny day for the East Midlands

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today Tuesday, November 29 is for a cold, dry and sunny day followed by a widespread frost tonight.
It will be a cold start, with a widespread frost and a few freezing fog patches.
Fog will gradually clear through the morning to leave a dry day with plenty of sunshine, but feeling cold despite the light winds.
Maximum Temperature 5 °C.
Clear spells this evening will allow temperatures to quickly fall after dark with a widespread sharp frost developing once again, as well as a few freezing fog patches.
Minimum Temperature -4 °C.