8,500 Notts shoplifting offences in a year

Light-fingered shoppers are costing Nottinghamshire’s retailers big as cops report more than 8,500 cases of shoplifting across the county in the last year.

Shoplifting is one of the most common crimes committed by opportunist thieves and costs businesses across the UK £800million a year.

The figures have been released by OnBuy.com using information from data.police.co.uk.

Cas Paton, managing director of OnBuy.com commented: “The figures are certainly fascinating. Shoplifting is more prevalent than we would like to think.

“Considering the amount of time and energy shops put into running various aspects of their daily operations, shoplifting is really an unfortunate occurrence for them.

“Whilst it may feel unavoidable, shops can certainly take various steps to prevent shoplifters from targeting them.

“Simple steps such as better staff training to identify potential shoplifters and storing high value items more securely can go a long way when dealing with the problem of shoplifters.”

Nationally, there were more than 360,000 shoplifting offences recorded in 2016/17.

With 8,578 incidences of shoplifting reported in Nottinghamshire in 2016/17, the county comes fourteenth out of 43 police forces ranked.

The Metropolitan Police had the highest number of shoplifting offences at an astounding 47,580 – the equivalent of 130 incidents a day.

West Midlands Police was ranked second with 9,741 incidences, while Greater Manchester Police came third with 18,002.