40 jobs up for grabs at car company's Nottinghamshire base

Forty jobs are up for grabs at the Nottinghamshire base of an automative retailers.

Pendragon PLC is currently recruiting for 'franchise geniuses' to join the Telesales and Customer Retention Centre, based at the company's head off at Sherwood Park in Annesley.

The company, which owns car retailers Stratstone and Evans Halshaw, is now holding weekly assessments to find the perfect candidates. Evening and part-time roles are available to fit around other commitments such as family and studies.

Inbound and outbound retention roles are on offer, with no previous experience required. These roles will involve active engagement with existing customers and booking appointments, as well as promoting additional products and services.

There are also positions vacant for Telesales Executives, who will handle incoming telephone, email and chat enquiries from customers, quickly building a rapport and converting calls into deposits for vehicles. Previous experience in a customer service or sales focused role is required.

All roles require candidates who are computer literate, have strong verbal communication skills and good attention to detail. The centre is a fast-paced environment and candidates will need enthusiasm and be able to work well as part of a team.

New starters will be joining a friendly and experienced team with a ‘work hard, play hard’ mentality, who regularly take part in fun initiatives like fancy dress fundraiser days and ‘Beat the Boss’.

Pendragon is one of Nottinghamshire’s top employers, and invests in learning and development for all its team members. The company has a dedicated training academy in Mansfield and a range of development opportunities available to team members.

To find out more visit www.jobsatpendragongroup.co.uk or email resourcing@pendragon.uk.com.