£38,000 road safety scheme for Worksop accident blackspot

A £38,000 traffic calming scheme for a Worksop street which has seen three children seriously injured in road accidents in recent years has been given the go-ahead by councillors.

Members of Nottinghamshire County Council’s community and place committee have approved plans for a road safety scheme on Raymoth Lane, which is due to be introduced in August.

Councillor John Cottee, committee chairman, said: “Road safety is a priority for us at Nottinghamshire County Council.

“After careful examination into the circumstance of these collisions, all evidence points to traffic-calming measures being the best and most appropriate solution.

“We want to do all we can to help reduce the number of road accident casualties at this location.”

There were three reported serious injury collisions on Raymoth Lane between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2016 all involving young pedestrians aged between 10 and 14 near a toucan crossing close to St John’s School.

Three raised flat-topped plateaus will be introduced, which will reduce the speed of traffic along the road, one installed at the crossing with the others installed either side of the crossing, over a 160-metre stretch of the road.

Residents were consulted on plans for the road safety scheme in January and June this year.

Half of those who responded were in favour of the measures and councillors decided the plan should go ahead as the ultimate aim is to reduce child casualties on the route.

Works to install the traffic calming will be carried out alongside resurfacing works along Raymoth Lane which will start on August 7 with temporary traffic lights, followed by a three-week closure starting on August 14, with the plan to complete all the works before schools return in September.

Funding will come from the county council’s Local Transport Plan.