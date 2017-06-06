24-year-old man dies after motorbike crash

A 24-year-old man has sadly died after a motorbike crash in Blyton.

Police were called at 10.35am on Friday, June 2, to Carr Lane, Blyton after a crash which involved a single motorbike which had left the road.

The man who died at the scene was Josh Stepniewski, 24, from Springthorpe.

An investigation is being completed and an inquest has been opened by the Coroner.

PS Ewan Gell, Lead Investigator, from EMOpSS, said: “This is the tragic loss of a young life. We have spoken to witnesses who saw and heard the collision, if anyone else witnessed the collision then I would ask that they contact me.”

Anyone with information should call 101.