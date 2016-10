Firefighters were called to a field in Alfreton where 200 bales of hay were on fire.

They arrived at the scene on Flack Lane at around 7.30pm yesterday evening (Sunday, October 2).

Fire crews from Alfreton and Long Eaton used three hose reel jets and farm machiner to fight the blaze.

At 9:45pm firefighters left the scene, leaving thre fire in hands of farmers as a controlled fire.