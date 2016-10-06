£1k reward on offer after thieves try to steal cables

A reward of up to £1,000 is being offered to help catch offenders responsible for two separate attacks on the communications network near Ranskill.

Offenders tried to steal underground cables along the B6045 Mattersey Road at about 1am on Friday, September 23. A similar incident happened along the same road at about 11pm on Monday, September 26.

The damage left homes and businesses without use of their phone lines, broadband and TV services. Engineers have worked around the clock to restore services to the community.

Openreach, BT’s local network business, and Crimestoppers have teamed up to offer a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Bernie Auguste, general manager of security services for Openreach, said: “These two incidents have impacted on the day-to-day life of the people of Ranskill and the surrounding area. We are working closely with Nottinghamshire Police to bring the people responsible for these crimes to justice.

"We have deployed additional security enhancements within the surrounding area, but we also need your help. Please be vigilant and if you saw anything suspicious on the nights of the incidents then please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or the police on 101.”