A Gainsborough man has been banned from havng a driving licence for 18 months after he was caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

Luke Turver, 28, of Priory Close, Gainsborough, was found to have 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

As well as being disqualified he was also fined £190, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.