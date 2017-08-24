£160k invested in Notts care services

The county’s care services are getting an extra £160,000 to ensure vulnerable people are given good quality care.

Nottinghamshire County Council will used the money to expand its team of officers that monitor care providers across the county.

There are currently 293 care homes and 114 home care providers registered by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in Nottinghamshire and the investment is coming from additional Government funding to support adult social care.

Around 81 percent of local care providers are rated as ‘outstanding’ or ’good’ by the CQC with 19 percent being deemed as ‘requiring improvement’ or ‘inadequate’, which is better than the national picture where 24 percent of providers are rated as ‘requiring improvement’ or ‘inadequate’.

In addition, the council has introduced care home forums and information sharing sessions where managers can share best practice and homes requiring improvement can be given support and advice on how to deal with issues affecting their standards of care.

Blidworth residential care home Hatzfeld House, which has been rated as ‘outstanding’ by the CQC, is one of the homes that is playing a leading role at these sessions by sharing their success story.

Manager Jessica Poznanski said: “Like any organisation, the staff are the backbone of our home and without them we wouldn’t be able to offer excellent care to our residents.

“We’ve invested in our workforce with incentives such as ‘employee of the month’, which includes spa sessions as a reward, and offering staff who work at weekends a takeaway.”