Your horoscopes with Russell Grant

Here’s Russell Grant with your horoscopes for the week beginning August 4.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Your social circle will go through a remarkable transformation when a good and valued friend leaves. Without this lynch pin diplomat to keep the peace, everyone will go their separate ways. This is fine; you are meant to take a different path. Embrace the opportunity to spend more time on love, romance and adventure. If you’re single, you’ll meet someone special at a theatre, concert or play. Do you have a partner? You’ll be celebrating some wonderful news.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

You’ll come to the end of the road with a prominent role. Stepping out of the spotlight will come as a relief. You’re tired of having your every move scrutinised. Taking a break from work would be a good idea. Use your free time to reconnect with the people and activities you love. Get into the habit of taking gentle walks and meeting friends for long talks. Domestic pursuits will be especially pleasurable. Plan a garden, fill the pantry or throw a party.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

It’s possible you’ll come back from a short break or longer holiday with a changed attitude. Instead of shying away from commitments, you may move toward establishing roots with a special person. Moving in together or buying a home will ease your restless impulses. If you’re already in a serious relationship, you’ll find ways to inject spontaneity into your union. Enthusiastic feedback about a creative project fills you with pride. A paying opportunity will arrive.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

Money from a legal settlement, insurance refund or inheritance will come to an end. This will be liberating, allowing you to move to a healthier environment. Finding a new home, living abroad or selling a piece of property are among the possibilities. Know that whatever moves you make now will be empowering. A glamorous moneymaking opportunity will be coming your way soon. Being able to work from home will be a blessing; no more office politics.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

A close relationship seems to be heading for a series of changes. You could break up with a romantic partner or wrap up business with a professional associate. This parting of ways will be sudden but amicable. You’re no longer willing to settle for second best. Going solo will help you reach heights you never dreamed possible. An opportunity for creative expression is coming. This could involve anything from appearing in a television show, recording a podcast or setting out to write a book.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

A role or position will come to a successful conclusion, paving the way for a celebration. You’ll enjoy toasting the health of those you have been working closely with. Everyone has been diligent about producing impressive results. Take this opportunity to congratulate yourselves; you should feel proud of your accomplishments. Taking a vacation is strongly advised. You could enjoy luxury accommodations at a peaceful hideaway. Resist the temptation to check messages from work.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Finally finishing a creative project will be a big confidence booster. It will also shine the spotlight on your talent. Don’t be surprised if people are ready and willing to pay you for bespoke work. This is your chance to make a respected name in a creative field. If you decide to open a business, be sure to integrate your name into any title or branding. Joining an artistic organisation would be a great plan. Making friends with fellow craftspeople will dramatically increase your stature.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

You’ll finally feel released from an emotional burden. Thanks to a spiritual practice, you’ve been able to put a persistent problem in proper perspective. Instead of being overwhelmed by sadness and anger, you’ll decide to charge forward. Pursuing a lofty goal will make you feel better than you have in years. Go for it. Taking a job in a glamorous industry is a distinct possibility. You’ll love working behind the scenes for a prominent celebrity or executive.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

A busy season is coming to an end. This will give you more opportunity to enjoy the company of family and friends. You’re a social butterfly that needs to frequently connect with those you love. Instead of filling your free time with more work, get into the habit of attending parties, going to clubs and playing team sports. The chance to take an extended trip with an intelligent friend will fall in your lap. You’ll enjoy visiting spots of historic interest together.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

You will feel that a moral issue you’ve been struggling with has finally been resolved. It feels like you’ve climbed a mountain. Give yourself a handsome reward for your hard work and dedication. Thanks to you, an injustice has been addressed and victims have been compensated. A passionate relationship will give you a welcome opportunity to relax and unwind. Surrender to your sensual side. Are you single? You’ll meet someone special at a glamorous party; dress well.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

You’re ready to walk away from a role you have played for a long time. This is definitely a happy ending. You’ve achieved all your goals. Now it’s time to venture into unknown territory. Take this opportunity to go on an overseas trip, begin work on a book or go back to school. Any endeavour aimed at expanding your horizons will pay off. If you’re single, you’ll meet someone special while you are out and about. Do you have a partner? They’ll be supportive of whatever you do.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

A period of obscurity will come to an end, causing you to breathe a sigh of relief. Although you’re not particularly egotistical, you do like being recognised for your contributions. This will start happening now, when a prominent person singles out your work and asks about you. Moving into a more public position will be satisfying. You’ll be offered a greater measure of independence in this role, which only enhances your performance. Keep following your instincts.