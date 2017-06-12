Worksop lottery players hoping for the luck of the Irish

People in Worksop are looking abroad to make their fortune, trying their hand at six lotteries across the world, a new survey has revealed.

And it's the Irish Lotto that's the most popular with Worksop players, according to the data from online lottery operator Jackpot.com.

More than half of all tickets purchased through the website (68%) by people in the town are for Ireland's national lottery, which has an average jackpot prize of £6.3 million up for grabs each Wednesday and Saturday.

The most popular among online players in Worksop are:

Irish Lotto (68%, average jackpot of £6.3m)

EuroMillions (44%, average jackpot of £44.4m)

Powerball (3%, average jackpot of £325.6m)

Italy’s SuperEnalotto (3%, average jackpot of £30m)

EuroJackpot (3%, average jackpot of £9M)

OZ Powerball (3%, average jackpot of £1.5M)

Yariv Ron, CEO of Jackpot.com said, “We find that our users in Worksop are increasingly looking to play lotteries from across the globe to increase both their choice of game and their chances of winning big. This regional data proves people are willing to be more adventurous and break what might be a lifetime’s habit of just entering the UK Lotto.”