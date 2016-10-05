VIDEO: Pause for Thought

Restored Lives – during the 1990s as a police officer involved in doing drug busts in Worksop, we were putting addicts and dealers before the courts. My biggest frustration was seeing the same offenders trapped in a revolving door of addiction, offending and prison. However, as I looked around church last Sunday, I saw men and women who had put their hope in God; breaking free from their addictions and having their lives and families restored. They have received what St Paul wrote about. “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God.”
Lawson Main,Now Church, Doncaster Road, Langold