These are the 13 things shoppers are banned from doing at Meadowhall

Meadowhall is one of the most popular shopping centres in the UK and attracts thousands of customers every day.

However, shoppers may not be aware that there is a Visitor Code of Conduct they must stick to whilst at the shopping centre.

Many of the rules are straight-forward and obvious, including shoppers being banned from smoking in the malls as well as swearing and shouting.

But some of the rules may come as a surprise to visitors, with shoppers banned from wearing hi visibility clothing inside the shopping centre.

Here are the 13 things that visitors must not do whilst at Meadowhall.

Wear a motorcycle helmet or hood (or any action that may be perceived as intimidating.

Loiter on the malls, in the Oasis Dining Quarter or the surrounding footpaths and car parks.

Shout and swear (or any other unsociable behaviour which could be detrimental to a family environment.

Bring pets on to the malls and common areas (with the exception of assistance dogs).

Wear hi visibility clothing.

Walk topless or without shoes .

Leaflet, canvass or conduct interviews and surveys in the malls or car parks.

Busk or take part in the unauthorised selling of goods on the malls or car parks.

Smoke on the malls.

Cycle, roller blade, micro scooters, segways, hover board or skate on the malls.

Run, climb or sit on any escalator, balustrade, barrier, fence or railing.

Film or photograph using tripod equipment.