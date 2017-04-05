Peppa Pig World will have you squealing with joy

If you have a child aged under five then, chances are, Peppa Pig plays a major part in your life.

But if watching, reading about and playing with Peppa is not quite enough for your pre-schooler, you may want to consider a pilgrimage to Paultons Park.

This family theme park has been keeping children entertained for more than 30 years, but has soared in popularity since becoming the home of Peppa Pig World in 2011.

With seven themed rides, Peppa Pig World is designed to delight tiny tots who will love stepping into the life of their favourite heroine.

The rides are gentle and aimed at young children, with few height restrictions.

Visitors can get behind the wheel on Daddy Pig’s Car Ride, or take to the water in Grandpa Pig’s Boat Trip. And for those who don’t want to keep their feet on the ground, there is Peppa’s Big Balloon Ride, Miss Rabbit’s Helicopter Flight and Windy Castle.

Peppa and George enjoy Peppa's Big Ballon Ride at Peppa Pig World, part of Paultons Family Theme Park in Hampshire.

Children can also enjoy George’s Dinosaur Adventure or jump on board Grandpa Pig’s Little Train.

Peppa Pig World is clean, colourful and well-designed with scenery looking just like the show.

As well as the rides, little ones can visit Peppa’s house, let off steam in the playground and meet the star herself with regular photo opportunities.

If it’s raining, you can shelter in a large themed soft play area, while in warmer weather, there’s the chance to cool down in the Muddy Puddles water splash park.

While Peppa might bring you to Paultons, the rest of the park is well worth a look.

Bursting with almost every kind of children’s ride you can think of, there is plenty to keep the family entertained.

Highlights include the dinosaur-themed Lost Kingdom, home to three family-friendly rollercoasters, and Water Kingdom, a large splash park open in the warmer months.

One lovely touch is the large number of small coin-operated rides scattered throughout the park, which have been fixed to work for free at the simple press of a button – the perfect distraction for little ones waiting for older siblings to come off the larger rides.

Paultons may not be the destination of choice for seasoned adrenalin junkies, but if you have children in nursery or primary school, there is more than enough to get them squealing with excitement.

Peppa Pig World, Paultons Park, Hants SO51 6AL – Children’s TV favourite Peppa Pig’s own theme park featuring a number of rides as part of Paultons Family Theme Park