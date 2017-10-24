Pause for Thought

Rest. No - I can’t, there is so much to do.

There always seems to be pressure on our time and people find it impossible to rest. It’s part of our way of life The last triumphant words Jesus spoke on the cross were “It is finished”. He didn’t mean the torture he was enduring or his own life, he was referring to the work he was doing in redeeming mankind. If we see that perspective, we can rest because Jesus has done it all. It is finished and there is nothing else we need to do to add to that.

Forrest Malloch, Poplars Church Worksop.