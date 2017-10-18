Pause for Thought

I was with friends in Whitby on Monday, and we commented several times on the extraordinary red sun, which was half hidden behind mist.

The whole sky was aglow with an orange light. By the time I got home the sun was out and there was a beautiful sunset. It’s a habit of mine to take the dog for a quick walk at sunset, and often I find myself saying, “Lord, your glory fills the skies!” There is nothing so good as our relationship with the loving creator, who constantly surprises us (and even the scientists) with the wonderful complexity and creativity of his mind. Marion Prest, Poplars Church, Worksop.