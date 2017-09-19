Pause for Thought

Anyone enjoy Facebook popups that remind us what we were doing a year/five years ago?

It’s part of our human nature, isn’t it, to be drawn to the past because it’s familiar and comfortable? The future is more scary because it’s unknown, hard to predict. Jesus taught that we should be far more committed to the future than the past. We learn from the past but we don’t live in it. Jesus told us in John 12, if you hold onto life ‘as it is’, you destroy that life. What do we need to let go of today, to move forward and embrace the future that’s been created for us? Justin Widdop, Senior Leader, Now Church.