Pause for Thought

At our church this Sunday, three people got up and shared a little bit of their story and how they ended up becoming regulars at church.

Although their circumstances were all very different, there were some common factors. All three were going through an incredibly difficult time in their lives, all were seeking something, and all shared that they all found the same thing - love. A love that healed and restored. A love that created exciting opportunities. They found it in church. How? Why? Jesus said,” Love one another. As I have loved you….. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another. ” Lawson Main, Nowchurch, Langold.