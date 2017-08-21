Pause for Thought

My exam results arrived by telegram as I was abroad working at youth camps.
Not the brightest of the bunch, I was blessed by just scraping through to the next stage in schooling. I’m still working on reaching my full potential as a child of God, but know I’m valued not because of my background, education or nationality, not even because of my skin colour or beliefs. I’m valued because like everyone else God made me with a huge potential for life and love. He wants me to know that and grow in that. May those receiving results now know that too and flourish. Fr Spicer, Priory & St Paul’s churches, Worksop.
Almost Done!
Registering with Worksop Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.