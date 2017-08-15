Pause for Thought

I was wondering if anyone ever really gets round to reading it. Then I realised that, of course, you are.
So welcome to my world for just a fleeting moment. That’s all it took for me to cross the line from wallowing in the mire of life governed by this world into the amazing liberty I have experienced in a world governed by Jesus who the Bible describes as the ‘King of kings’. I was 19-years-old and finally paused for thought. This week I was 66 and never more blessed. Thanks for pausing for thought. He cannot possibly let you down. Pete Hardy, Poplars Leadership Team.
