Pause for Thought

I was wondering if anyone ever really gets round to reading it. Then I realised that, of course, you are. 

So welcome to my world for just a fleeting moment. That’s all it took for me to cross the line from wallowing in the mire of life governed by this world into the amazing liberty I have experienced in a world governed by Jesus who the Bible describes as the ‘King of kings’.  I was 19-years-old and finally paused for thought. This week I was 66 and never more blessed. Thanks for pausing for thought.  He cannot possibly let you down. Pete Hardy, Poplars Leadership Team.