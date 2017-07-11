Pause for Thought

I have just returned from a pilgrimage to Lourdes in France, where the theme for 2017 is ‘The Almighty has done great things for me’.

This year, pilgrims are invited to concentrate on all the good gifts they have received from God and to express their gratitude by helping those whose lives are less blessed by good health or good fortune. This reminded me of a resolution I made long ago (and then forgot) to always balance a complaint with a compliment and a sigh with a smile. My experience in Lourdes has encouraged me to have another go. Reverend Peter Hunt, St Helen’s Church, Oldcotes and St Patrick’s Church, Harworth.