Pause for Thought

One of the best bits of advice that I think the Bible gives is from the Apostle Paul in Ephesians five.

He says “Be very careful, then, how you live - not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity.” Paul tells us to be wise when it comes to our time- to plan ahead because the sacrifice that you make with the small weekly deposits is far less than what you pay at the end of the season of neglect. Paul says make the most of every opportunity, his original words actually say: “Make sure you cash in your time for something of equal value.” If you are going to give time to something this week, make sure it’s as worthwhile as the time that you are giving up. Carolyn Bean, Now Church, Langold.