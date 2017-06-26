Pause for Thought

Back in May, Matt Bryce, a surfer, was rescued after being adrift on the sea on a surfboard for 32 hours.

What if he had refused his rescue because he had to let go of his surfboard? That would have been crazy. Yet today many peoples’ lives are being destroyed or held back because they are holding on to destructive relationships, habits, addictions and stuff they just need to let go of. Jesus said, Message Bible John 12:25: “Anyone who holds on to life just as it is, destroys that life. “But if you let it go, reckless in your love, you’ll have it forever, real and eternal”. Let it go.

Lawson Main, Nowchurch, Langold